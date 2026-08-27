HDFC Bank shares slide 2.08% to ₹712 amid unease

The US lawsuit claims HDFC Bank made improper payments to secure big deposits, something the bank firmly denies and says it will fight.

Meanwhile, more than 75 customers have accused the bank of mis-selling investment products through its Dubai arm; HDFC insists it doesn't advise on those deals.

On top of that, leadership is in flux: with the part-time chair gone since March and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's term ending soon, there are real questions about what comes next.