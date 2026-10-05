HDFC Bank shares up nearly 2% on CEO announcement, results
Business
HDFC Bank's stock got a quick boost, up nearly 2% on Monday morning, after announcing a new CEO and sharing some strong financial results for the quarter.
The share price was ₹721.20 previous close, peaked at ₹734.20, and traded flat at ₹723 on the NSE at 9.58am.
RBI approves Anup Bagchi HDFC CEO
The Reserve Bank of India approved Anup Bagchi, who comes from ICICI Prudential Life, as HDFC Bank's next MD and CEO starting October 27, 2026, for three years.
On top of that, HDFC Bank reported solid growth: average advances rose to ₹31,87,200 crore, deposits jumped around 16.8% over last year, with CASA deposits also up by around 10.7%.