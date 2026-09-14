HDFC Bank shortlists 2 CEO candidates, picks with RBI pending
Business
HDFC Bank's current CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, is set to retire on October 26, 2026.
The bank has already shortlisted two names for the top job, with longtime insider Kaizad Bharucha among the frontrunners.
The bank's picks are now with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for final approval.
Kaizad Bharucha HDFC deputy managing director
Bharucha has been with HDFC Bank since 1995 and currently serves as deputy managing director.
He has handled everything from corporate banking to ESG initiatives and joined the board back in 2014.
Before that, he worked at SBI Commercial and the International Bank and holds a commerce degree from Mumbai's Sydenham College, making him a strong bet for the CEO seat.