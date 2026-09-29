HDFC Bank stock slipped nearly 2% before Q2 results
Business
HDFC Bank's stock slipped nearly 2% on Tuesday, dipping to ₹706.25, just ahead of its upcoming Q2 results on October 17.
The drop comes after a week and month of steady declines.
HDFC Bank market cap ₹11L/cr
Trading was busy, with over 192 lakh shares exchanged and a turnover of ₹1,370.54 crore.
The stock is down 28.05% so far this year.
HDFC Bank's market cap stands at ₹11 lakh crore, and its adjusted price-to-earnings ratio is 13.84, giving investors a sense of how the bank stacks up earnings-wise right now.