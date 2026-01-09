Next Article
HDFC Bank's rough week: Shares drop, investors worry
Business
HDFC Bank's shares slid for the fifth day in a row, dropping 6.5% this week—their worst streak since January 2024.
The stock now sits at ₹935.9, wiping out over ₹1 lakh crore in market value.
Why does this matter?
HDFC Bank, as one of India's largest private sector banks, holds significant weight in the stock market and many investment portfolios.
With retail investors cutting their stake to a 5-year low, it signals growing caution.
What triggered the fall?
The sell-off started after HDFC Bank's latest business update: while loans and deposits grew by about 12%, its loan-to-deposit ratio shot up close to 99%, much higher than what management wanted.
This raised concerns about how the bank is balancing growth and stability ahead of its detailed results.