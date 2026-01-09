HDFC Bank's rough week: Shares drop, investors worry

HDFC Bank , as one of India's largest private sector banks, holds significant weight in the stock market and many investment portfolios. With retail investors cutting their stake to a 5-year low, it signals growing caution.

What triggered the fall?

The sell-off started after HDFC Bank's latest business update: while loans and deposits grew by about 12%, its loan-to-deposit ratio shot up close to 99%, much higher than what management wanted.

This raised concerns about how the bank is balancing growth and stability ahead of its detailed results.