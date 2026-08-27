HDFC group companies lose ₹4.38L/cr market value past year
Business
Over the past year, HDFC Group companies (including HDFC Bank and HDFC Life Insurance) have lost a combined about ₹4.38 lakh crore in market value.
Most of this came from HDFC Bank, which dropped 26% after its merger with parent company HDFC.
HDFC Life drops 29%; peers slip
HDFC Life Insurance saw the steepest fall at 29%, while other group firms like HDB Financial Services and HDFC AMC also slipped.
The big reasons? The merger brought higher costs and lower returns for the bank, squeezing profits, while regulatory changes and rising expenses made things tough for other group companies too.