HDFC, ICICI require quarterly lounge spend of ₹60,000 and ₹75,000
Business
If you love chilling in airport lounges with your credit card, heads up, banks are tightening the rules.
With more people flying since the pandemic and lounges getting crowded, banks like HDFC and ICICI now want you to spend more each quarter to unlock this perk.
HDFC asks for ₹60,000 spent every three months, while ICICI's new bar is ₹75,000.
Banks offer forex and travel perks
To handle the lounge rush, banks are mixing up their rewards. Instead of just lounge access for everyone, they're offering things like lower forex rates and better travel deals.
HDFC's Boarding Edge program even adds airport transfers, room upgrades and airport transfers, so travel perks aren't going away; they're just getting a little more exclusive.