HDFC, ICICI require quarterly lounge spend of ₹60,000 and ₹75,000 Business Apr 28, 2026

If you love chilling in airport lounges with your credit card, heads up, banks are tightening the rules.

With more people flying since the pandemic and lounges getting crowded, banks like HDFC and ICICI now want you to spend more each quarter to unlock this perk.

HDFC asks for ₹60,000 spent every three months, while ICICI's new bar is ₹75,000.