HDFC Life shares jump as IRDAI forms expert committee
HDFC Life's stock jumped 3.84% on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, trading at ₹597.05 at 1.49pm after India's insurance regulator (IRDAI) set up a six-member expert committee to review feedback on its proposed distribution and commission reforms.
The move sparked a wave of excitement in the market, with HDFC Life shares hitting ₹609.10 at one point and 69.02 lakh shares changing hands, worth ₹414.27 crore.
IRDAI panel to review agent commissions
IRDAI's panel, led by Dr. Indu Bhushan, will look into rules around agent commissions and company expenses, with recommendations expected by December 31, 2026.
The news also lifted other insurance stocks like PB Fintech and Max Financial Services.
Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley kept its "Attractive" rating for the sector, saying the review could bring some relaxation in norms and phased timelines for smaller distributors, and analyst Mayank Jain pointed out that HDFC Life just broke above its 200-day moving average, which is usually a big deal for traders.