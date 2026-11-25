IRDAI's panel, led by Dr. Indu Bhushan, will look into rules around agent commissions and company expenses, with recommendations expected by December 31, 2026.

The news also lifted other insurance stocks like PB Fintech and Max Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley kept its "Attractive" rating for the sector, saying the review could bring some relaxation in norms and phased timelines for smaller distributors, and analyst Mayank Jain pointed out that HDFC Life just broke above its 200-day moving average, which is usually a big deal for traders.