HDFC Regalia Gold and SBI Card tighten airport lounge access

HDFC Bank and SBI Card are tightening up on airport lounge perks.

Now, if you have an HDFC Regalia Gold card, you'll need to spend at least ₹60,000 every quarter to unlock three domestic lounge visits for the next quarter.

SBI Card holders with select cards will see their free domestic lounge visits drop to just four per year, capped at one per quarter, starting January 10, 2026.