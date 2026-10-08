HDFC's Bagchi to become India's highest-paid bank CEO at ₹35.9cr

HDFC Bank has sought shareholder approval for Bagchi's appointment and proposed remuneration.

The proposal, which has already been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is being voted on by shareholders through a postal ballot.

Electronic voting is open from October 8 to November 6.

This comes as part of HDFC Bank's efforts to revive retail loan growth, improve margins, and strengthen investor confidence following governance concerns and post-merger integration challenges.