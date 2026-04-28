Heat wave and weak monsoon could raise prices across India
Business
India is battling scorching heat waves and a weaker-than-usual monsoon this year, which could mean higher prices for everyone.
With parts of northern India hitting 47 degrees Celsius, there's a spike in electricity use to stay cool, while less rain threatens crops during the crucial June-September season.
Experts warn inflation may reach 5.8%
Experts warn inflation might go beyond the Reserve Bank's 4.6% forecast, possibly reaching up to 5.8%.
Food prices are already feeling the heat since they make up a big chunk of what people spend on.
If things don't improve, the RBI may have to rethink its policies soon to keep things under control.