Hemant Rupani takes helm as HCCB's CEO

Hemant Rupani is set to take over as CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) on September 8, 2023. He'll replace Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who's moving to a new role within Coca-Cola. HCCB, based in Bengaluru, is the company's biggest bottling partner in India.

Leadership change follows jubilant Bhartia Group-HCCB deal This leadership change comes right after Jubilant Bhartia Group bought a big 40% stake in HCCB's parent company last December.

With fresh ownership and new leadership, the company could potentially be heading for some interesting changes.

Rupani's experience and background Rupani brings serious experience from leading Mondelez International's Southeast Asia business and has also worked with PepsiCo India, Vodafone, and Britannia.

He studied mechanical engineering in Jaipur and has an MBA from Delhi University—so he knows his way around both tech and business.