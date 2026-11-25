Inspired by the Ukraine conflict and with a knack for robotics and aerospace, Henrijs won a London hackathon with an AI circuit board tool.

That win opened doors at Y Combinator, where he kept going solo even after splitting from his original team.

Despite early doubts about his ambitious plans, he earned their support and now aims to have a working missile prototype ready by December 2026, all while weighing the ethics of building tech that could help US and European allies stay secure.