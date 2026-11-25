Henrijs Dandzbergs, 16, raises $500,000 for Polemos Industries (4.4cr)
Henrijs Dandzbergs, only 16 and from Latvia, has just bagged $500,000 (approximately ₹4.4 crore) from Y Combinator for his startup Polemos Industries.
He's building affordable, AI-powered precision missiles designed to resist electronic jamming.
He is believed to be its youngest solo founder.
Dandzbergs aims missile prototype December 2026
Inspired by the Ukraine conflict and with a knack for robotics and aerospace, Henrijs won a London hackathon with an AI circuit board tool.
That win opened doors at Y Combinator, where he kept going solo even after splitting from his original team.
Despite early doubts about his ambitious plans, he earned their support and now aims to have a working missile prototype ready by December 2026, all while weighing the ethics of building tech that could help US and European allies stay secure.