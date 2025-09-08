Hero MotoCorp appoints Chitale as new CEO

Chitale's extensive experience and investment background

Chitale has spent over 30 years leading global businesses, including running Signify's €4 billion professional division across 70 countries and transforming Philips Lighting India into an independent company.

He's also held top roles at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India.

An IIT Delhi grad, he invests in electric vehicles and clean energy.

Until January, current acting CEO Vikram Kasbekar will help with the transition and will continue to serve as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer.