Hero MotoCorp appoints Chitale as new CEO
Hero MotoCorp just picked Harshavardhan Chitale as its next CEO, with the official handover set for January 5, 2026.
Announced after a board meeting on September 8, 2025, the move signals Hero's focus on electric vehicles and new mobility tech—areas the company aims to accelerate under Chitale's leadership and where he has investment experience.
Chitale's extensive experience and investment background
Chitale has spent over 30 years leading global businesses, including running Signify's €4 billion professional division across 70 countries and transforming Philips Lighting India into an independent company.
He's also held top roles at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India.
An IIT Delhi grad, he invests in electric vehicles and clean energy.
Until January, current acting CEO Vikram Kasbekar will help with the transition and will continue to serve as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer.