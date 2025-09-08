M&M shares hit new high after stellar quarterly results

M&M's financials for April-June and yearly performance

M&M's revenue for April-June 2025 climbed to ₹45,529 crore from ₹37,218 crore last year, and net profit also rose to ₹3,898 crore.

On the yearly front, revenues nearly doubled since 2021 to reach ₹158,749 crore by March 2025, while annual net profits soared from ₹2,425 crore to ₹12,535 crore.

The company's earnings per share shot up to ₹115.91.

With these strong financials, M&M is considered one of the most solid players in India's auto scene right now.