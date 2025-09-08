Next Article
M&M shares hit new high after stellar quarterly results
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) just hit a new 52-week high on the stock market, with shares touching ₹3,619.80.
This jump comes right after the company posted some standout financial results for the quarter ending June 2025, showing that investor confidence is running strong.
M&M's financials for April-June and yearly performance
M&M's revenue for April-June 2025 climbed to ₹45,529 crore from ₹37,218 crore last year, and net profit also rose to ₹3,898 crore.
On the yearly front, revenues nearly doubled since 2021 to reach ₹158,749 crore by March 2025, while annual net profits soared from ₹2,425 crore to ₹12,535 crore.
The company's earnings per share shot up to ₹115.91.
With these strong financials, M&M is considered one of the most solid players in India's auto scene right now.