Tata Steel shares jump 2% on quarterly profit boost Business Sep 08, 2025

Tata Steel shares climbed over 2% on Monday morning, hitting ₹171.39, after the company posted a solid net profit of ₹1,927.64 crore for the quarter ending June 2025—up from ₹1,124 crore last quarter.

Earnings per share also improved to ₹1.67 from ₹1.04 in March, giving investors something to smile about.