Next Article
Tata Steel shares jump 2% on quarterly profit boost
Tata Steel shares climbed over 2% on Monday morning, hitting ₹171.39, after the company posted a solid net profit of ₹1,927.64 crore for the quarter ending June 2025—up from ₹1,124 crore last quarter.
Earnings per share also improved to ₹1.67 from ₹1.04 in March, giving investors something to smile about.
Annual numbers show major comeback for the company
Looking at the bigger picture, Tata Steel's annual numbers show a major comeback: revenue reached ₹2,18,542.51 crore and net profit hit ₹2,982.97 crore for FY25—a sharp swing from last year's loss of nearly ₹4,852 crore.
This strong recovery is likely fueling the upbeat mood around its stock right now.