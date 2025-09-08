Why Vedanta's stock is falling today

Revenue and profit numbers for FY25

For April-June 2025, Vedanta brought in ₹37,824 crore in revenue and ₹4,457 crore in net profit—both down from January-March's numbers.

But over the whole financial year (April 2024-March 2025), revenue climbed to ₹1,52,968 crore (up from ₹1,43,727 crore), while net profits nearly tripled to ₹20,534 crore.

Earnings per share also shot up from 11.42 to a much stronger 38.97—a sign of solid long-term growth despite short-term bumps.