Hero MotoCorp backed Euler Motors targets ₹800cr FY27, 15,000 vehicles
Business
Euler Motors, backed by Hero MotoCorp, is setting its sights on over ₹800 crore in revenue for FY27: double what it pulled in last year.
With demand for electric four-wheelers on the rise, the company is aiming to sell about 15,000 vehicles this year.
Saurav Kumar: 4-wheelers revenue 70-75%
Founder and CEO Saurav Kumar shared that four-wheelers have quickly become Euler's main moneymaker, jumping from just 15% to 20% of revenue to around 70% to 75%.
After a recent ₹100 crore investment, their Haryana plant can now roll out more vehicles each month.
Euler already holds a solid 28% share in the electric cargo van segment and plans to grow its retail presence from 120 to 220 locations during the current financial year.