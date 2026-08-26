Hero MotoCorp commits ₹959.99cr to Ather Energy via convertible warrants
Business
Hero MotoCorp has committed ₹959.99 crore to Ather Energy, one of India's electric two-wheeler companies, via 76.19 lakh convertible warrants at ₹1,260 each, announced mid-July 2026, with around ₹240 crore paid upfront and the remaining 75% payable later on warrant exercise.
Hero pays ₹240cr, backs Vida brand
Hero paid about ₹240 crore upfront and will pay the rest when it turns those warrants into shares.
This investment isn't just about money: it's Hero doubling down on electric rides after some recent setbacks.
With this deal, they're looking to boost their electric lineup, including the Vida brand, and scale its premium segment exposure alongside its in-house Vida brand.