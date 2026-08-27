Hero MotoCorp to invest ₹1,758cr for 32.8% Ather stake
Business
Hero MotoCorp is investing ₹1,758 crore (about $184.01 million) to raise its stake in electric scooter maker Ather Energy from 29.88% to 32.8%.
The deal, which involves buying shares from an existing investor, should wrap up by September 3.
Ather expands charging network, turnover doubles
Ather isn't just building cool e-scooters: they're also rolling out their own charging network and battery solutions.
Their business is on a roll too: annual turnover jumped from ₹1,753.8 crore in FY2024 to ₹3,671.76 crore in FY2026, showing just how fast India's EV scene is growing.