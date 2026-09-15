Hero Motors launches IPO Sept 16-18 to raise ₹1000cr

If you want in, the minimum bid is 178 shares, so you'll need at least ₹14,952. The IPO's gray market premium suggests a potential 27% listing gain.

Funds raised will help Hero Motors pay off debt and expand its Gautam Buddha Nagar plant.

The company's FY26 numbers look solid too: income grew 9% to ₹1,216.74 crore and profits jumped 26%.