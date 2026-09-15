Hero Motors launches IPO Sept 16-18 to raise ₹1000cr
Business
Hero Motors is launching its much-anticipated IPO from September 16 to 18, aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹79 and ₹84 each, and the offering includes both new shares and an offer for sale.
Hero Motors minimum bid 178 shares
If you want in, the minimum bid is 178 shares, so you'll need at least ₹14,952. The IPO's gray market premium suggests a potential 27% listing gain.
Funds raised will help Hero Motors pay off debt and expand its Gautam Buddha Nagar plant.
The company's FY26 numbers look solid too: income grew 9% to ₹1,216.74 crore and profits jumped 26%.