Hero Motors shares jump over 7% trading 78% above IPO

Hero Motors shares shot up over 7% on Wednesday and are now trading at a massive 78% above their IPO price of ₹84.

The rally followed after Irage Broking Services LLP bought 34,01,332 shares and sold 12,12,381 shares on September 28.

Interestingly, the stock started out below its IPO price when it debuted last week but quickly bounced back to close 17.27% higher on BSE and 17.14% higher on NSE.