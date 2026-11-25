Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fall 16% risking $10B market loss
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares dropped 16% on Tuesday, as investors focused on the company's shrinking margins amid soaring costs, even though the company expects strong revenue ahead.
Higher costs are eating into margins, and HPE is set to lose about $10 billion in market value if current losses hold after the recent AI stock hype led by NVIDIA.
HPE raises 2027 forecast to 35%
Despite the margin squeeze, HPE bumped up its 2027 revenue growth forecast to as much as 35%, way above earlier estimates.
Still, operating margins for both the overall company and its Cloud and AI unit are expected to dip next year.
Finance chief Marie Myers admitted rising costs are outpacing price hikes, even though fourth-quarter sales jumped 50% to beat expectations.