Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock falls 16% after margin warnings
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) just had its worst stock drop in more than 18 months, falling 16% on Tuesday.
This happened right after the company posted solid fourth-quarter earnings, but investors got spooked by warnings about shrinking profit margins and ongoing supply chain headaches, even though HPE sounded upbeat about its future.
Q4 beats, AI and supply warnings
HPE's fourth-quarter numbers were impressive: $1.43 per share in adjusted earnings and a big jump in revenue to $14.55 billion, both beating expectations.
Still, Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers cautioned that gross margins could take a hit through fiscal 2027 as AI systems become a bigger part of sales.
Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri also mentioned that supply issues for key tech parts might drag on until late 2028, making investors uneasy despite strong forecasts for next year.