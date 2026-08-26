Hexaware CEO says AI could lower routine IT service costs
Business
Hexaware's CEO, Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, believes artificial intelligence could lower routine IT service costs by up to 25%.
As AI makes things more efficient and needs fewer people for basic tasks, clients are likely to expect cheaper services.
Still, he's optimistic that these gains will help Hexaware find new ways to grow.
Hexaware AI services exceed half revenue
Over half of Hexaware's revenue already comes from AI-powered services, and that could hit 80% in just three years.
The company is hiring fewer entry-level engineers and focusing more on people with strong AI skills.
Plus, it's moving toward fixed-price contracts and building its own AI tools, which could open up fresh opportunities beyond traditional IT work.