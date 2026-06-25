Hexaware gains rights to sell Anthropic Claude on Bedrock
Business
Hexaware just became one of the few global companies allowed to sell Anthropic's Claude AI models on Amazon Bedrock.
This move fits right into their AI-first game plan, letting them offer, integrate, and support Claude across industries like finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.
Hexaware offers custom Claude services globally
With reseller status, Hexaware makes it easier for companies to access and use Claude.
They'll provide end-to-end AI services with custom options: think smarter compliance checks, clinical data summaries, supply chain insights, and even AI-powered software engineering.
Plus, they're combining Anthropic's safety-focused models with their own governance framework to keep deployments secure and regulated as they scale up globally.