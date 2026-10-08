Hexaware partners with Anthropic to boost Zerovity AgentVerse using Claude
Hexaware just announced a partnership with Anthropic, meaning its platforms Zerovity and AgentVerse will now get a boost from Anthropic's AI model, Claude.
The goal is to make IT solutions smarter and smoother for clients: think easier workflows and better security.
Hexaware will become a Preferred Partner in the Claude Partner Network, so it will be able to use Claude's tech to tackle tricky business challenges.
Hexaware exceeds 1,100 Claude-certified professionals
Hexaware has more than 1,100 Claude-certified professionals, aiming for real impact.
Investors seem excited, too. After the news broke, Hexaware's stock jumped 1.54% on the BSE.
The partnership also builds on Hexaware's existing relationship with Anthropic, including its authorisation to resell Claude through Amazon Bedrock, showing Hexaware is betting big on next-gen AI tools.