Hexaware partners with Factory to bring Droid for software modernization

This move is focused on industries where software needs to be both secure and reliable.

In banking, Droid helps update apps while keeping up with strict rules; in professional services, it tackles old systems and reduces tech headaches.

With easy integration into popular tools like GitHub and Jira, Hexaware says it has already seen a five- to 10-fold jump in production-ready output.

Factory's CEO said that Hexaware proved this on its own engineering before bringing it to clients and that such credibility is the kind of partner they want carrying agent-native development into the enterprise.