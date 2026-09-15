Hexaware shares climb almost 5% after Project NANDA fellowship tie-up
Hexaware Technologies's stock climbed almost 5% today after the company announced it's teaming up with Project NANDA Fellowship, a global program focused on building open-source infrastructure for AI agents.
Hexaware engineers will work alongside developers worldwide to solve real challenges around how AI agents discover each other and coordinate tasks.
Project NANDA Fellowship applications open worldwide
Project NANDA Fellowship is a three-month remote program, originated at MIT Media Lab and hosted by FAN, where participants including Hexaware engineers and external developers selected from a global applicant pool help shape the future of open AI ecosystems.
Hexaware is supporting the project, showing its push to drive innovation in AI.
The fellowship is open to developers everywhere, and applications are live now, with a priority deadline on September 19 if you want in.