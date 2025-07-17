Hexaware Technologies set to acquire GCC-focused firms

Hexaware bets big on expanding Indian GCC market

SMC Squared runs delivery centers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, plus a US office, with 500 employees.

The Indian GCC market is set to top $100 billion by 2030, so this move could help Hexaware ride that wave.

They're also combining SMC's know-how with their own strengths in AI and cloud tech—a solid play for anyone watching India's tech scene evolve.