Hexaware Technologies set to acquire GCC-focused firms
Hexaware Technologies is spending up to $120 million (about ₹1,029 crore) to acquire SMC Squared's India and GCC businesses.
The deal—set to close Thursday—includes a big upfront payment and more cash if targets are met.
It's all about boosting Hexaware's game in the fast-growing Global Capability Centers (GCC) market.
Hexaware bets big on expanding Indian GCC market
SMC Squared runs delivery centers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, plus a US office, with 500 employees.
The Indian GCC market is set to top $100 billion by 2030, so this move could help Hexaware ride that wave.
They're also combining SMC's know-how with their own strengths in AI and cloud tech—a solid play for anyone watching India's tech scene evolve.