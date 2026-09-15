HFCL invests ₹820cr to boost fiber, cable and preform manufacturing
Business
HFCL is stepping up its game with a fresh ₹820 crore investment to ramp up its optical fiber, cable, and preform manufacturing.
This brings their total spend to ₹1,800 crore and will deepen HFCL's vertical integration across the manufacturing chain, from raw preform to finished cable.
HFCL preform ₹670cr targeted October 2028
Most of the money goes into a ₹670 crore preform facility and boosting cable and fiber output (₹150 crore), with the fiber and cable additions targeted for July 2028 and the preform facility targeted for October 2028.
The move deepens HFCL's vertical integration across the manufacturing chain, from raw preform to finished cable.