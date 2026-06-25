HFCL Limited stock hits upper circuit after 203% rally
Business
HFCL Limited just saw its stock jump to ₹215.35, hitting the upper circuit on Thursday.
That's a massive 203% rise over the past three months, and the company even touched a 52-week high of ₹220.10 this week.
The rally isn't just about HFCL; it comes as the broader market is also trending upward.
HFCL wins BharatNet and defense orders
HFCL's recent success is tied to major deals, including a ₹2,666.09 crore project with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. for BharatNet Phase-3 in Uttar Pradesh and another defense network order worth ₹135.09 crore.
These wins are boosting its reputation in India's telecom sector.
HFCL boosts innovation and product lineup
The company has been expanding its product lineup and investing in tech innovation, thanks to strong financials, which helps it stay ahead in telecom equipment manufacturing.