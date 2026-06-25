HFCL Limited stock hits upper circuit after 203% rally Business Jun 25, 2026

HFCL Limited just saw its stock jump to ₹215.35, hitting the upper circuit on Thursday.

That's a massive 203% rise over the past three months, and the company even touched a 52-week high of ₹220.10 this week.

The rally isn't just about HFCL; it comes as the broader market is also trending upward.