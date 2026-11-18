HFCL, Sterlite Tech shares jump 5% after NVIDIA beat estimates
HFCL's and Sterlite Tech's shares shot up 5% on Wednesday after NVIDIA posted much better-than-expected results.
This gave investors a fresh dose of confidence in AI infrastructure, which both companies help build.
Just earlier this week, their stocks had dropped over 10%, so this rebound is a welcome change.
NVIDIA projects up to $134B revenue
NVIDIA not only beat expectations but also predicted even more growth ahead, projecting up to $134 billion in revenue next quarter and aiming for 75% growth in fiscal 2028.
That's big news for tech suppliers like HFCL and Sterlite Tech, since strong demand for AI means more need for their optical fiber networks and infrastructure.
In short: when NVIDIA wins, these companies get a boost too.