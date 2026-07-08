HFCL unveils OptiX AI for cloud and data center connectivity

HFCL commits ₹950cr to manufacturing

HFCL is putting ₹950 crore into expanding its manufacturing over the next two years.

They're ramping up fiber and cable production to meet growing demand as India's data center capacity is expected to double in three years.

As Managing Director Mahendra Nahata puts it, OptiQ AI aims to make it easier for networks to upgrade smoothly to ultra-high speeds like 800G and 1.6T.