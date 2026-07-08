HFCL unveils OptiX AI for cloud and data center connectivity
Business
HFCL just introduced OptiQ AI, a fresh brand for its optical connectivity products: think fiber cables, patch cords, and more.
The focus is on supporting the booming world of AI, cloud, and massive data centers that need super-fast and efficient connections.
HFCL commits ₹950cr to manufacturing
HFCL is putting ₹950 crore into expanding its manufacturing over the next two years.
They're ramping up fiber and cable production to meet growing demand as India's data center capacity is expected to double in three years.
As Managing Director Mahendra Nahata puts it, OptiQ AI aims to make it easier for networks to upgrade smoothly to ultra-high speeds like 800G and 1.6T.