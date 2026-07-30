HFCL wins ₹441.53cr export order for optical fiber cables
Business
HFCL, one of India's telecom equipment makers, just scored a big win, a ₹441.53 crore export deal with a major international client for optical fiber cables.
The order was secured through its overseas arm and is set to be completed by January 2027.
This comes right after HFCL grabbed another huge order worth ₹495.8 crore from an international data center firm earlier this month.
HFCL boosts fiber capacity and output
To keep up with rising demand worldwide, HFCL is ramping up its cable production: fiber optic capacity will jump from 39 to 45 million kilometers per year, and optical fiber output will rise from 30 to 40 million kilometers annually.
The company's OFC business hit a record order book of ₹13,483 crore in the last fiscal.