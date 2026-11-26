HFT firms raise IIT pay, cut hires as AI automates
High-frequency trading (HFT) firms are shaking up placements at IITs this year: they're offering much bigger paychecks, but hiring fewer recent graduates.
The reason? AI tools now handle a lot of the coding and routine work that used to be done by junior engineers, so companies are looking for candidates with strong math and statistics skills for more specialized roles.
PPOs rise amid ₹2.5 cr offers
Companies like NK Securities Research and Quantbox are relying more on pre-placement offers (PPOs) during internships to spot top talent early.
With maximum salary packages jumping from ₹1.6 crore for the 2026 batch to ₹2.5 crore now, the stakes are higher, but competition is too, since firms are visiting fewer campuses and focusing on standout students.