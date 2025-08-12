Next Article
Highway infrastructure shares soar 75% in debut, trigger upper circuit
Highway Infrastructure made a splashy entry on the stock market, with its shares opening at ₹117 on the BSE—up a big 67% from the IPO price of ₹70.
The buzz was strong on both major exchanges, with NSE shares starting at ₹115, up 60%.
IPO oversubscribed 300 times
The excitement wasn't just hype—shares quickly hit ₹122.84, locking in a massive 75% gain for early investors and triggering the upper circuit limit.
Behind this surge was huge interest: the IPO was oversubscribed more than 300 times, thanks to enthusiastic buying from big institutions and regular retail investors alike.
With an order book worth ₹666.3 crore as of May 2025, Highway Infrastructure's strong financials clearly caught everyone's eye.