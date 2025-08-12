Highway infrastructure shares soar 75% in debut, trigger upper circuit

IPO oversubscribed 300 times

The excitement wasn't just hype—shares quickly hit ₹122.84, locking in a massive 75% gain for early investors and triggering the upper circuit limit.

Behind this surge was huge interest: the IPO was oversubscribed more than 300 times, thanks to enthusiastic buying from big institutions and regular retail investors alike.

With an order book worth ₹666.3 crore as of May 2025, Highway Infrastructure's strong financials clearly caught everyone's eye.