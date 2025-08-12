Patanjali Foods's stock rises 2% on strong financial performance

Patanjali Foods has seriously leveled up its game—quarterly revenue hit ₹9,692 crore in March 2025 (that's over three times what it was in late 2019), and net profit jumped to ₹359 crore from just ₹40 crore back then. The company is now posting annual profits after years of losses.

Debt is way down

Debt is way down, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.07 this year—meaning they're more financially stable than ever.

Plus, Patanjali announced a generous 2:1 bonus share issue in July and will discuss results further on August 14.

All this points to better profitability and efficiency, which is great news for anyone watching the market.