Patanjali Foods's stock rises 2% on strong financial performance
Patanjali Foods's stock climbed 2% today, closing at ₹1,819.70 and landing among the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
Investors are feeling upbeat thanks to the company's strong growth and some smart financial moves.
Patanjali's revenue and profit growth over the years
Patanjali Foods has seriously leveled up its game—quarterly revenue hit ₹9,692 crore in March 2025 (that's over three times what it was in late 2019), and net profit jumped to ₹359 crore from just ₹40 crore back then.
The company is now posting annual profits after years of losses.
Debt is way down
Debt is way down, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.07 this year—meaning they're more financially stable than ever.
Plus, Patanjali announced a generous 2:1 bonus share issue in July and will discuss results further on August 14.
All this points to better profitability and efficiency, which is great news for anyone watching the market.