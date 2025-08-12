HUL's share price dips despite strong Q1 results

Year-on-year comparison shows steady growth

Looking at the bigger picture for the year ending March 2025, Hindustan Unilever pulled in ₹63,121 crore in revenue and earned a net profit of ₹10,679 crore—both higher than last year.

Plus, shareholders got some good news in April with a final dividend of ₹24 per share.

So while the share price slipped today, overall returns are still looking pretty healthy for investors.