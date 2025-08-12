HUL's share price dips despite strong Q1 results
Hindustan Unilever's stock dipped slightly by 0.28% on Tuesday, closing at ₹2,511.40, even though the company posted strong results for the first quarter of FY 2025.
Trading was busy too, with over 2.6 lakh shares changing hands.
In Q1, revenue climbed to ₹16,514 crore and net profit hit ₹2,769 crore—both up from last quarter—showing the company's steady growth despite market ups and downs.
Year-on-year comparison shows steady growth
Looking at the bigger picture for the year ending March 2025, Hindustan Unilever pulled in ₹63,121 crore in revenue and earned a net profit of ₹10,679 crore—both higher than last year.
Plus, shareholders got some good news in April with a final dividend of ₹24 per share.
So while the share price slipped today, overall returns are still looking pretty healthy for investors.