Sensex slips 500 points, Nifty settles below 24,600

Investors are on edge ahead of key inflation data for July—both in India and the US—which could shape the Federal Reserve's next moves. Foreign investors sold off ₹1,202.65 crore in shares, adding to the pressure. Rising Brent crude prices (now at $66.85 per barrel) are also stoking concerns about inflation here at home.

IT stocks provided some support

Caution is running high before the upcoming US-Russia meeting on August 15, which has kept gains in check even after a good start from IT stocks.

Weakness in global markets on Monday didn't help either.

The Nifty struggled with resistance near 24,590 and found some support around 24,450—making it a choppy ride for now.