Qualcomm shifts automotive module production to India
Qualcomm is moving its automotive module manufacturing from places like Taiwan and China to India, backing local partners and giving a boost to the country's growing auto industry.
This shift means more of the tech inside future cars—like smart dashboards and safety features—will be made right here.
Collaborating with Tata Motors and Mahindra
With 22,000 people in India (over 5,000 focused on automotive), Qualcomm teams up with Tata Motors and Mahindra to build chipsets for electric vehicles, infotainment systems, and driver-assist tech that actually fits Indian roads.
Their Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform is at the heart of this push.
Aiming for $8 billion in annual revenue by 2029
Right now, Qualcomm's auto business brings in $3.7 billion a year, but they're aiming for $8 billion by 2029.
By 2026, you'll see their latest car tech chips in about a dozen new vehicles—helping put India on the map for next-gen automotive design and production.