Delhivery's net profit jumps 67% in Q1 FY26

Key financial metrics and share performance

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed nearly 35% to ₹278.72cr this quarter.

Earnings per share rose from ₹0.74 last June to ₹1.22 now—a nice boost for shareholders.

Employee costs hit ₹352.66cr and depreciation expenses increased too, but overall profit before tax increased by about 80% year-on-year to ₹97.25cr.

As of August 8, Delhivery shares closed at ₹467.95 on the NSE—a sign investors are paying attention!