Delhivery's net profit jumps 67% in Q1 FY26
Delhivery just reported a solid start to the financial year, with net profit up 67% to ₹91.05cr for April-June 2025.
Net sales also grew by 5.6%, reaching ₹2,294cr compared to last year's ₹2,172.3cr—showing the logistics company is keeping its momentum.
Key financial metrics and share performance
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed nearly 35% to ₹278.72cr this quarter.
Earnings per share rose from ₹0.74 last June to ₹1.22 now—a nice boost for shareholders.
Employee costs hit ₹352.66cr and depreciation expenses increased too, but overall profit before tax increased by about 80% year-on-year to ₹97.25cr.
As of August 8, Delhivery shares closed at ₹467.95 on the NSE—a sign investors are paying attention!