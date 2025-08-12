NALCO's Q1 profit jumps 77% to ₹1,064cr

This quarter saw NALCO break its own records for domestic alumina and aluminum sales. Bauxite transport was up, while alumina exports shot up by over 200%. Domestic alumina sales nearly tripled too, indicating a significant increase in demand.

Proposed dividend and future demand for aluminum

NALCO's Board proposed a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY 2024-25, bringing total payouts for the year to nearly ₹2,000 crore.

Chairman Brijendra Pratap Singh pointed out that India's aluminum demand is growing fast—expected to reach 7.5 to 8 million tons by 2030—as more industries rely on it for transport, construction, and electrical needs.