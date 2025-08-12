NALCO's Q1 profit jumps 77% to ₹1,064cr
NALCO just reported a massive 77% rise in net profit for April-June 2025, reaching ₹1,064 crore—up from ₹601 crore last year.
This boost came on the back of a strong rise in revenue to ₹3,807 crore.
The Board signed off on these numbers at their latest meeting.
Record sales in alumina and aluminum
This quarter saw NALCO break its own records for domestic alumina and aluminum sales.
Bauxite transport was up, while alumina exports shot up by over 200%.
Domestic alumina sales nearly tripled too, indicating a significant increase in demand.
Proposed dividend and future demand for aluminum
NALCO's Board proposed a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY 2024-25, bringing total payouts for the year to nearly ₹2,000 crore.
Chairman Brijendra Pratap Singh pointed out that India's aluminum demand is growing fast—expected to reach 7.5 to 8 million tons by 2030—as more industries rely on it for transport, construction, and electrical needs.