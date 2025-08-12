July 2025 DART report: Active users on Indian stock market fall

Key highlights from the latest data

Groww held onto its top spot with a 26.87% market share and 12.35 million users, even after a slight dip last month.

Zerodha came next at 16.17%, though it also lost some users, dropping to 7.43 million.

Angel One and Upstox saw small declines too, while traditional brokers like ICICIDirect and HDFC Securities stayed steady.

Among newer players, Paytm Money actually grew its user base by 3%, but Mirae Asset slipped by 8% and PhonePe's super.money by 6%.