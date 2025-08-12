SJVN shares jump 5% on quarterly results
SJVN, the government-run hydropower company, saw its shares jump 5% to ₹98 on Tuesday after sharing its April-June 2025 results—even though the stock is still down 12% for the year.
Revenue growth and operating margins show efficiency
The spike comes as SJVN's revenue grew by 5.4% to ₹917.5 crore and operating margins hit a strong 80.9%, showing better efficiency—even though profits dropped by over a third.
For young investors watching green energy, SJVN's renewables segment more than doubled revenue this quarter, with wind and solar contributing to the revenue increase.
Potential boost from government policies on solar energy
A push for Indian-made solar cells in public sector projects starting October 2025 could potentially give SJVN an edge as India aims for massive clean energy targets by 2030.
Investors appear to be optimistic about SJVN's operational strength and its growing role in India's renewable future.