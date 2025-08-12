Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's stock climbs 2% on record June quarter profit
Maruti Suzuki's stock climbed 2.25% on Tuesday, closing at ₹12,881 and landing among the top NIFTY 50 gainers.
Investors seem upbeat after the company posted a solid net profit of ₹3,756.9 crore on revenue of ₹38,605.2 crore for the June 2025 quarter.
Maruti's 5-year financial performance
Even with a slight revenue dip this quarter, Maruti's profits held steady.
Looking back five years, annual revenue more than doubled—from ₹70,372 crore in FY21 to ₹152,913 crore in FY25—while net profit jumped from ₹4,220 crore to ₹14,256 crore.
The company's consistent growth highlights its strong footing in India's auto market.