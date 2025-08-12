Maruti Suzuki's stock climbs 2% on record June quarter profit

Maruti's 5-year financial performance

Even with a slight revenue dip this quarter, Maruti's profits held steady.

Looking back five years, annual revenue more than doubled—from ₹70,372 crore in FY21 to ₹152,913 crore in FY25—while net profit jumped from ₹4,220 crore to ₹14,256 crore.

The company's consistent growth highlights its strong footing in India's auto market.