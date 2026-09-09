Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces AI scheme ₹10L
Business
Himachal Pradesh is rolling out a new AI-powered health insurance scheme this November, replacing the old Himcare plan from 2019.
Announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the scheme will cover eligible families for up to ₹10 lakh in free cashless treatment, so people can worry less about huge hospital bills.
AI fraud checks and expanded coverage
This time, AI will help spot fake or duplicate claims and keep things transparent.
Anyone caught cheating the system faces penalties after an investigation.
The coverage is also getting a boost: 280 essential medicines and all surgeries are included.
The government says it's focused on making healthcare access fairer and more reliable for eligible families in the state.