Himanta Biswa Sarma opens India's 1st phygital branch in Guwahati
Business
Assam just got a banking upgrade: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma opened India's very first "phygital" branch in Guwahati, built by Slice Small Finance Bank.
This spot blends physical banking with digital perks like AI self-service kiosks and paperless cash transactions, making it way easier for everyone to access modern banking.
Direct credit available through UPI
You can now get credit straight through UPI, no extra apps needed, which is a game-changer for small business owners and women entrepreneurs looking for quick funds.
Sarma said it fits right into the state's push to make banking more inclusive and accessible for all.