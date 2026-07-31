Hindalco only proposer to co-develop small nuclear reactors with NPCIL
Business
Hindalco is the only company stepping up to co-develop small nuclear reactors with NPCIL, aiming to supply cleaner, steady power for its aluminum manufacturing.
While big names like Tata Power and Adani showed early interest, only Hindalco actually put in a proposal by the March 31 deadline.
SHANTI Act allows private nuclear participation
Aluminum smelting uses tons of electricity, and Hindalco usually relies on coal, which isn't great for costs or the planet.
By exploring nuclear energy, it's hoping to cut both emissions and expenses.
Thanks to India's new SHANTI Act (which now lets private companies join the nuclear sector), if this plan goes through, Hindalco could set a new standard for greener manufacturing in India while also boosting the country's civilian nuclear program.