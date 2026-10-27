At The Hindu Semiconductor Summit, top industry voices agreed: building India's chip industry needs global teamwork, not just national pride.

Leaders from Applied Materials India, Teradyne, Krypton (India) Solutions, and Monk9 Tech Private Limited said international partnerships are key if India wants a strong semiconductor scene.

The panel, moderated by Kunal Shankar, The Hindu's Deputy Business Editor, highlighted that speed, ease of doing business, and working together matter most.