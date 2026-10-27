At The Hindu Semiconductor Summit, top industry voices agreed: building India's chip industry needs global teamwork, not just national pride.
Leaders from Applied Materials India, Teradyne, Krypton (India) Solutions, and Monk9 Tech Private Limited said international partnerships are key if India wants a strong semiconductor scene.
The panel, moderated by Kunal Shankar, The Hindu's Deputy Business Editor, highlighted that speed, ease of doing business, and working together matter most.
Panelists shared practical ideas: Dr. Suraj Rengarajan, Managing Director and Principal Technologist, Applied Materials India, suggested tapping into India's design talent and consumer base.
Dr. Marmik Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Monk9 Tech Private Limited, pointed out that teaming up with global players has worked elsewhere.
Divya Gurudutt, General Manager, Krypton (India) Solutions, said Indian hardware must earn trust through quality and consistency.
Alpa Sood, India Country Manager, Teradyne, added that solid testing and smart R&D investments will help India compete globally.